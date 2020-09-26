Avatar 2 filming completed, its delay helped making of Avatar 3, says James Cameron

In our previous posts on Avatar 2, we notified you that the James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand. This happened after New Zealand got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan. The Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

Fans will be happy to know that filming for Avatar 2 has finished. While talking to Arnold Schwarzenegger on the latter's YouTube channel, the Titanic director, James Cameron revealed that while the principal photography for Avatar 2 is done, the third movie that was being shot back-to-back is 95 percent completed.

"Well, Covid hit us like it hit everybody. We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already. Now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3," James Cameron said.

According to James Cameron, the decision of making Avatar 2 and sequels in New Zealand was beautiful like the original movie. The country's response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been exemplary. He thanked the government for allowing him and his team to go ahead for filming in a safe environment, Indian Express noted.

On the other hand, the good news is that the delay on Avatar 2's release as actually helped the process of making Avatar 3, Cameron said.

"So where we are right now, I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about ten per cent left to go. We're a hundred per cent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of ninety-five per cent complete on Avatar 3. So we're very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago. We made the first film here in New Zealand and it turns out it's ranked either first or second best country in the world for its Covid response. We are able to operate and live a normal life here. So we are very fortunate," James Cameron added.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater! pic.twitter.com/MnZ0cgGGjP — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 10, 2020

