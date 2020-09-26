Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avatar 2 filming completed, its delay helped making of Avatar 3, says James Cameron

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:40 IST
Avatar 2 filming completed, its delay helped making of Avatar 3, says James Cameron
According to James Cameron, the decision of making Avatar 2 and sequels in New Zealand was beautiful like the original movie. Image Credit: Twitter / Avatar

In our previous posts on Avatar 2, we notified you that the James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand. This happened after New Zealand got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan. The Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

Fans will be happy to know that filming for Avatar 2 has finished. While talking to Arnold Schwarzenegger on the latter's YouTube channel, the Titanic director, James Cameron revealed that while the principal photography for Avatar 2 is done, the third movie that was being shot back-to-back is 95 percent completed.

"Well, Covid hit us like it hit everybody. We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already. Now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3," James Cameron said.

According to James Cameron, the decision of making Avatar 2 and sequels in New Zealand was beautiful like the original movie. The country's response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been exemplary. He thanked the government for allowing him and his team to go ahead for filming in a safe environment, Indian Express noted.

On the other hand, the good news is that the delay on Avatar 2's release as actually helped the process of making Avatar 3, Cameron said.

"So where we are right now, I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about ten per cent left to go. We're a hundred per cent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of ninety-five per cent complete on Avatar 3. So we're very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago. We made the first film here in New Zealand and it turns out it's ranked either first or second best country in the world for its Covid response. We are able to operate and live a normal life here. So we are very fortunate," James Cameron added.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5 will be a reboot, not a sequel, movie likely to be out in Sept 2022

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi staying in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday. Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufact...

Govt official booked for raping woman in UP's Shamli

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Shamli district, police said on SaturdayAccording to a complaint lodged by the woman, the official allegedly raped her when she had come to his of...

India, Denmark sign MoU on Intellectual Property cooperation

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU in the field of Intellectual Property cooperation with Denmarks Danish Patent and Trademark Office, here on Saturday. According to an official release, the Uni...

FSSAI mulling making fortification of edible oil with vitamins A, D mandatory

Food regulator FSSAI is considering making it mandatory for edible oil manufacturers to fortify cooking oil with vitamins A and D, which help in boosting immunity. FSSAI is considering to make it mandatory to fortify edible oil with vitamin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020