ABC developing LGBTQ comedy with scribe Sabrina Jalees

ABC is working on a comedy series with an LGBTQ couple at its centre. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show hails from writer-comedian Sabrina Jalees, who is best known for her work on series like "Harley Quinn" , "Powerless" and "Canada's Got Talent" .

The story is about first-time parents Sam and Bertie, whose lives take a turn when Alex, their spontaneous biological donor-daddy, pays them a visit and becomes part of their lives. The multi-camera project will be produced by Disney's 20th Television. Jalees will also executive produce with Sam Saifer.