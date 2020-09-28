Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal: Man on dharna outside in-laws' home to 'free' wife

They thrashed her and sent her to somewhere else, he alleged, demanding that Sangita be let "free". With placards that had photos of their wedding and a copy of the marriage certificate, Aloke sat on the dharna outside his in-laws' house.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:58 IST
Bengal: Man on dharna outside in-laws' home to 'free' wife

A 28-year-old man sat on a dharna outside the house of his in-laws in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, demanding that they let his wife return to his house. Aloke Mallick had an affair with Sangita Ghosh whom he married recently after she turned 18, locals said.

Sangita married Aloke even as her family was against it, they said. Aloke, who has a photography studio, said their wedding happened as per the Hindu rituals at a temple and it was also legally registered.

He claimed that recently Sangita went to see her parents at their house in Sonakhali village in the Haringhata police station area and her family was not letting her return after that. They thrashed her and sent her to somewhere else, he alleged, demanding that Sangita be let "free".

With placards that had photos of their wedding and a copy of the marriage certificate, Aloke sat on the dharna outside his in-laws' house. He also urged the locals to help him in "freeing" Sangita.

"As they sent her to an unknown place, I sat on the dharna to get back my wife and until I find any result, I will continue with it," Aloke said. Police said that recently Sangita's family lodged a complaint against Aloke at the Haringhata police station but after investigation, they found no substance in the allegations.

"We had also interrogated the husband but not finding any truth in the allegations we let him off," an officer said. The dharna, which started in the early morning, created a sensation in the area with locals gathering at the spot in large numbers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Boy mauled to death, attack by leopard suspected

A 14-year-old boy was killed on Sunday in a suspected leopard attack in Dhaurahra range of North Kheri forest division. The boy, Chandan, was a resident of Sahabdeenpurwa village, forest officials said.According to the villagers, the boy ha...

Some flights diverted from Doha airport after freighter makes emergency landing

A limited number of flights were diverted from landing at Qatars airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a freighter plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter....

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by th...

UK eyes tougher COVID-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020