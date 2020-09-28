Bengal: Man on dharna outside in-laws' home to 'free' wife

A 28-year-old man sat on a dharna outside the house of his in-laws in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, demanding that they let his wife return to his house. Aloke Mallick had an affair with Sangita Ghosh whom he married recently after she turned 18, locals said.

Sangita married Aloke even as her family was against it, they said. Aloke, who has a photography studio, said their wedding happened as per the Hindu rituals at a temple and it was also legally registered.

He claimed that recently Sangita went to see her parents at their house in Sonakhali village in the Haringhata police station area and her family was not letting her return after that. They thrashed her and sent her to somewhere else, he alleged, demanding that Sangita be let "free".

With placards that had photos of their wedding and a copy of the marriage certificate, Aloke sat on the dharna outside his in-laws' house. He also urged the locals to help him in "freeing" Sangita.

"As they sent her to an unknown place, I sat on the dharna to get back my wife and until I find any result, I will continue with it," Aloke said. Police said that recently Sangita's family lodged a complaint against Aloke at the Haringhata police station but after investigation, they found no substance in the allegations.

"We had also interrogated the husband but not finding any truth in the allegations we let him off," an officer said. The dharna, which started in the early morning, created a sensation in the area with locals gathering at the spot in large numbers.