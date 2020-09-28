Eminent critic, writer Dr G S Amur is dead

Veteran critic and versatile writer Dr G S Amur died here on Monday due to age related ailments, family sources said. He was 95 and the end came at his residence, they said.

The literateur, known for his proficiency in both Kannada and English, was a recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Rajyotsava Award and Bharatiya Bhasha Award. His much acclaimed books in Kannada include 'Are Kannada Kadambariya Belavanige', 'Arthaloka', 'Vyavasaya' and 'Kaadambariya Swaroopa'.

Amur's English works included 'Forbidden Fruit, Views on Indo-Anglian Fiction' and 'Colonial Consciousness in Commonwealth Literature'. In his condolence message, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Amur got his doctorate for his thesis on 'The Concept of Comedy: A Re-statement".

"Amur had equal command over English and Kannada. He was the leading figure in critiquing the modern Kannada literature," he said..