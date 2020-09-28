People News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown

British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change.

Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job

A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. But the teacher, Sylvain Helaine, 35, still teaches children from the age of six up, and said that, after an initial shock when they see him for the first time, his pupils see past his appearance.

