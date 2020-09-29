Left Menu
BTS to hold 'Map of the Soul ON:E' online concert in October

K-pop sensation BTS are set to host the "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E" online concert for the ARMY of fans around the world next month, their management agency BigHit Entertainment announced on Tuesday. We hope you look forward to 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'," the agency said in a statement.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:43 IST
K-pop sensation BTS are set to host the "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E" online concert for the ARMY of fans around the world next month, their management agency BigHit Entertainment announced on Tuesday. To be held in Seoul, the two hour-long virtual show will be livestreamed worldwide on October 10 and 11.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently released their debut full-fledged English single "Dynamite" that returned to the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100. According to a press release, the title "Map of the Soul ON:E" signifies a one and only "ONline Edition" concert. BigHit Entertainment said the concert is an attempt to make those fans happy who were disappointed when offline shows of the band, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scene as they are known to global audiences, were cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"We have prepared never-before-seen stages and various setlists for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19. "Some songs will also be given variations across the two days. We hope you look forward to 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'," the agency said in a statement. Technological aspects such as 4K resolution, AR and XR will offer a more theatrical quality to the audience from their homes, but will also provide "multi-view live streaming" that displays six multi-view screens from which fans can select their favourite one.

In June, BTS opened a new era of on-contact shows with "BANG BANG CON The Live" that saw a 756,600 strong ARMY members in attendance. The group will also release their next album "BE" on November 20.

More information about the upcoming concert can be found on Weverse Shop..

