Left Menu
Development News Edition

Megan Fox blames her post-'Transformers' image for poor reception to 'Jennifer's Body'

Actor Megan Fox says her image in the media following her role of glamorous Mikaela Banes in the "Transformers" franchise had a catastrophic effect on her 2009 movie "Jennifer's Body".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:16 IST
Megan Fox blames her post-'Transformers' image for poor reception to 'Jennifer's Body'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Megan Fox says her image in the media following her role of glamorous Mikaela Banes in the "Transformers" franchise had a catastrophic effect on her 2009 movie "Jennifer's Body" . The horror-comedy, written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, featured Fox as a demonically possessed high school girl who kills her male classmates.

During her appearance on "Eli Roth's History of Horror: Uncut" podcast, the actor referenced to her "fall-out" with the "Transformers" makers, saying that it had a negative impact on "Jennifer's Body" . "I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release, it was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then... the tearing me down was starting to happen. Then I had this immediate fallout with someone I worked in the industry. "That happened right when I was on the press tour for 'Jennifer's Body.' I think it all sort of exploded at once. I think people definitely viewed me as negative or having bad intentions or just being really shallow and selfish, if it could be reduced and simplified even to that," Fox said.

The actor said the film never "stood a chance" mainly because of her "image" at the time. "All these people put in a lot of hard work into making a really quality project that was panned for reasons that had nothing to do with them," she said. "A lot of it was just about my image at the time and who I was in the media at the time and the backlash to that. The movie never really stood a chance," Fox added.

The actor, who found global fame with Bay's two "Transformers" movies, was fired from the franchise after she compared the director with German dictator Adolf Hitler. It is rumoured that veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who served as an executive producer on the franchise, was upset with Fox's comment and had forced her to leave the series. Now after so many years, the actor is happy that "Jennifer's Body" is regarded as a feminist piece of art and that so many girls are able to relate its core story. "I think somewhere inside of every girl they can relate to this idea of feeling like 'My power has been taken away from me and what would I do if I got all of that power and then some back'.

"I imagine that's one of the things that they relate to: That vicarious letting lose, what's referred to in our hippie circles as 'the inner wild woman,' 'the inner wild witch' that we all have. That is an archetype," Fox said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match.With...

Devise way to allow citizens to use local trains: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government needed to come up with a way to allow common people to use public transport system in Mumbai as people are losing jobs, while hearing a plea by lawyers seeking permission to b...

Rights group Amnesty halts India operations, says facing witch-hunt

Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations. The group said it had laid off staff ...

Trump ups spending on lawyers as U.S. election legal battles heat up

President Donald Trumps campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers to litigate voting by mail, including in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Federal Election Commission FEC data showed.The campaign paid more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020