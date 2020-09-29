Let's make a plan: Kylie Jenner encourages followers to vote with steamy bikini snaps

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Monday (local time) with her a picture of herself slaying a bikini and encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election. As reported by Fox News, Jenner was seen sporting the floral printed bikini in white, yellow, red and green colours. She completed her look with a necklace, rings and bracelets.

"But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together," she wrote in the caption. The model further shared step-by-step instructions for voting, via her Instagram stories, which pointed out that once filled out, ballots can be returned by mail or in person.

"All of California's registered voters will be mailed a ballot no later than 29 days prior to election day," she wrote in her story. She went on to pump up all Americans to ensure that they cast their vote in the following Instagram stories.

"We must all make our voices heard this November. Now, more than ever, we need change. We have the power to make a difference. But we need to VOTE," the 23-year-old model wrote. "Just a few minutes out of our lives, to register, to fill out the ballot, to drop it in a mailbox... that's all it takes. VOTE," she continued.

As per Fox News, Jenner hasn't publically endorsed a candidate yet, but her brother-in-law, Kanye West, is among this year's presidential candidates. (ANI)