Epic Olympic Showdown: North American Hockey Rivals Clash for Gold

In a much-anticipated showdown, Canada and the United States will face off for the men's hockey gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games, following victorious semifinal performances. Canada's close 3-2 victory over Finland came with a late goal by Nathan MacKinnon, while the U.S. triumphed over Slovakia 6-2, powered by Jack Hughes and Zach Werenski.

In other Olympic achievements, American freeskier Alex Ferreira claimed gold in the men's halfpipe, enhancing his medal collection and delivering the first U.S. gold in nearly two weeks of snow sports. Meanwhile, Dutch skaters demonstrated formidable prowess, capturing multiple speedskating titles, including Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong's remarkable 1,500-meter gold.

The curling arena also witnessed upsets as Sweden's women defeated the top-ranked Canadian team to secure a spot in the gold-medal game, while Switzerland dealt a blow to the U.S., advancing to the final. The Canadian women's curling team hopes to rebound in their bronze matchup against the United States.

