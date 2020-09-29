New Batman story to debut on Spotify podcast in 2021

Left Menu
An original story about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut next year as a podcast series on the Spotify streaming service, the producers announced on Tuesday.

An original story about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut next year as a podcast series on the Spotify streaming service, the producers announced on Tuesday. Called "Batman Unburied," the series is the first being developed through a deal between Spotify Technology SA and AT&T Inc's Warner Bros to bring DC Comics superheroes to the world of narrative podcasts.

The Batman series will explore "the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne's psychology," according to a statement from Spotify and Warner Bros. David S. Goyer, a co-writer of 2005 movie "Batman Begins" and 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," developed the story and will serve as executive producer.

"We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery," Goyer said in a statement. Swedish company Spotify, which leads the streaming music market with 138 million paying subscribers worldwide, offers more than 1.5 million podcast titles.

