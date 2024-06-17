Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rushes to West Bengal Following Train Collision
Following a fatal train collision in West Bengal involving the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has traveled to the state to oversee relief operations. Five people have died, and approximately 30 others are injured. Rescue efforts are being carried out by Railways, NDRF, and SDRF.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw set off for West Bengal on Monday to personally oversee relief efforts in the wake of a devastating train collision involving a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri.
In the tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and roughly 30 others sustained injuries near Rangapani station.
Soon after the accident, Vaishnaw took to X to share updates, stating, ''Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations are underway at war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being moved to the hospital swiftly. Senior officials are on-site.'' Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu confirmed that the rescue operations are actively ongoing.
