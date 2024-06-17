Babar Azam: I'll Decide Captaincy Future with PCB Consultation
Under pressure, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has not considered resigning despite the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup. He emphasized that any decision about his captaincy will be made after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and placed responsibility on the entire team for the tournament's failures.
Amid mounting pressure, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam emphasized that he hasn't considered stepping down from his role despite Pakistan's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup.
He stressed that any decision regarding his future as captain will be made in consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 2009 champions, also finalists in 2007 and 2022, suffered defeats against the USA and India, leading to their early tournament exit.
Following widespread criticism, Babar maintained that accountability for the team's performance lies with the entire squad, not just one individual. He pointed to the need for tactical adjustments and game awareness, especially in challenging conditions like those in the USA.
