Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 years on, 'Trial of Chicago 7' feels all about today

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, dramatizes Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago that led to violent clashes with police, and the subsequent trial of the protest leaders. “The movie has always been about today even though it’s set in 1968, 1969," said Jeremy Strong, one of a cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:30 IST
50 years on, 'Trial of Chicago 7' feels all about today

It may be set in the late 1960s but "The Trial of the Chicago 7," with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today.

Already creating Oscar buzz, the movie lands in a nation polarized by the upcoming November elections and riven by months of street protests over systemic racism. "The Trial of the Chicago 7," written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, dramatizes Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago that led to violent clashes with police, and the subsequent trial of the protest leaders.

“The movie has always been about today even though it’s set in 1968, 1969," said Jeremy Strong, one of a cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance. "I think the movie is a celebration of protest. I think it’s an exhortation to go out into the streets and to fight for the values that we need to fight for that are endangered," added Strong, who plays protest leader Jerry Rubin.

The organizers of the protest were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and their raucous trial began in 1969. Their convictions were reversed on appeal. The movie melds the drama of the trial, behind the scenes politics, and ideological debates among the protagonists.

Sorkin, known for White House TV series "The West Wing," first started writing the screenplay in 2007, but filming did not begin until late 2019. Rylance suggested the timing was uncanny, finally coming to fruition at the height of Black Lives Matter protests.

"I imagine their hands were shaking when they were editing it," he said. The movie, out now in limited movie theaters and on Netflix on Oct. 16, has won warm reviews. The Hollywood Reporter said it has "major Oscar awards potential," while Variety called it a "knockout."

The New York Times was less effusive, but said its timeliness made it "not a movie that can be easily shaken off."

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Karabakh conflict zone widens as Turkey denies downing Armenian plane

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Tuesday of firing directly into each others territory as the worst regional fighting since the 1990s raged for a third day and civilian deaths mounted. Both reported firing from the other side a...

High road at Chilling: India builds Himalayan bridges and highways to match China

Ligen Eliyas deftly turns the excavators hydraulic arm to push a huge boulder into the Zanskar river below in a cloud of dust, clearing another bit of land for a strategic highway that India is hurriedly building near the Chinese border. Th...

Bypoll for Baroda assembly seat: ruling, opposition parties in Haryana train guns at each other

With the date for bypolls in Haryanas Baroda assembly constituency announced on Tuesday, the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the opposition parties trained guns at each other with each side making claims of winning the seat. The bypolls to Barod...

Tennis-Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic was once again in total control and fell apart, this time after an umpires decision robbed her of the opening set in a 7-5 6-3 loss to German Laura Siegemund in the French Open first round on Tuesday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020