Sherlock Season 5 plot to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 30-09-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 01:54 IST
According to several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Fans are yet to receive the official renewal or confirmation update on Sherlock Season 5 from BBC One. The previous season achieved highly positive responses and remarkable success, which are believed to be the main reasons behind the making of fifth season in future.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return to the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

Fans who are ardently waiting for Sherlock Season 5 must know what the creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat said in a Q&A while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series' debut on the BBC.

"Mark's always wanted to do the Red-Headed League," Gatiss said. One story that caught their eye is the Red-Headed League, Andrew Scott's character, Jim Moriarty and the plot to rob a bank. The imminent season is likely to introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott.

"Also it's very tempting but the Speckled Band is completely useless to us on Sherlock somehow," Gatiss said.

Simply finishing Sherlock without clearly demonstrating the ends or unravelling the earlier cliffhangers will be injustice and breaking hearts of millions of viewers. According to several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it.

The imminent Sherlock Season 5 will be drawing a conclusion to the Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. Stella's character was played by The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Fans believe that Sherlock Season 5 will focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. The series is expected to show more on the evil side of her, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

