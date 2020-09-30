Zendaya in talks to play Ronnie Spector in biopic from A24

American actor and singer Zendaya is in talks to step into the shoes of Ronnie Spector, frontwoman of the musical group the Ronettes, in an A24 and New Regency-produced biopic of her life. As confirmed by Variety, the film companies have acquired Spector's life rights in addition to her autobiography 'Be My Baby,' which Spector wrote with Vince Waldron. They are eyeing Pulitzer-winner Jackie Sibblies Drury to write the script.

The biopic will revolve around Spector's early career, especially the formation of the Ronettes group and their subsequent signing to Phil Spector''s Philles Records. The band recorded their hit 'Be my baby' while at the label and Spector eventually married the record producer. The film will also track their eventual divorce and the struggle of Spector to recover her music rights.

According to Variety, Marc Platt, who is currently producing 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Wicked' film adaptations, has been tapped as a producer on the project. Spector herself is on board as an executive producer as well, alongside her manager Jonathan Greenfield and Zendaya. Spector personally selected the Emmy-winning actor to portray her. Earlier this month, Zendaya made history as the youngest person to win an Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series for her work as Rue in HBO's 'Euphoria.' (ANI)