Nusrat Jahan seeks additional security in London after getting death threats on social media

Actor-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought protection from the Indian High Commission there after allegedly receiving death threats on social media for posting a video posing as 'Mahisasurmardini', an incarnation of Goddess Durga, a close aide said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:34 IST
Actor-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought protection from the Indian High Commission there after allegedly receiving death threats on social media for posting a video posing as 'Mahisasurmardini', an incarnation of Goddess Durga, a close aide said on Wednesday. Jahan had on September 18 posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts a picture of her 'Mahisasurmardini' (the slayer of demon Mahisasur) video in which she is seen holding a trident, triggering vicious trolling by a section of netizens.

A comment in Bengali written against her read: "You won't be able to save yourself, your god of earth won't be able to save you..After your death you will realise your folly. There won't be any excuses for you." Jahan, who is under routine security cover as an MP, has already taken up with West Bengal government and the Ministry of External Affairs the issue of additional security during her outdoor shoots in London from September 27 to the middle of October, a close aide told PTI on Wednesday. In a letter to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK on September 29, she said, "I would like to inform you that I reached London two days back on my professional purpose and after reaching here I have received a death threat via my social media pages from some fundamentalists who belong to India and neighbouring country.

A copy of her letter was made available to PTI. Informing the high commission that she will be in London till October 16, Jahan wrote, "During my stay in London I require an immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and it is affecting my mental health. I would request you to kindly arrange to provide me a necessary protection in London".

She attached screen shots of two trolls in her mail box. One of them read: "Your time of death has come. You are fearful of Allah but cannot cover your body. Shame on you." A member of Jahan's team said, "She has always stood up for secular and inclusive views and these trolls do not deter her." Jahan had been trolled in the past also by some Muslim fundamentalists for sporting sindoor and inaugurating an ISKCON rathyatra. She had hit back by strongly asserting her faith in the "religion of humanity and secularism", which does not prevent her from participating in festivals of other religions while believing in Islam.

