Gaana partners Green Gold Studios to include Chhota Bheem, other kid shows in podcast

Music streaming app Gaana on Thursday announced partnership with kids entertainment firm Green Gold Studios to bring shows such as Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju in its podcast section. Green Gold Studios has presence on TV channels like Pogo, Discovery Kids and Cartoon Networks as well as on over-the-top entertainment platforms that include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Voot. It claims to attract a viewership of six crore children audience every month.

Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal said partnership with Green Gold is a landmark in the company's vision to host the country's widest and most-diverse non-music audio library by the end of 2020-21. "At Gaana, we have been investing steadily in this space with our Podcast Originals, and have now taken it up a notch with our partnership with Green Gold Studios," Agarwal said.

He added that Green Gold Studios would engage its young users with their favourite shows without any of the negative impacts of long hours of consistent TV viewing. Currently, Gaana hosts shows and podcasts in multiple languages spanning 21 categories like comedy, storytelling, devotional, motivational, kids, lifestyle and culture.

"This collaboration will make it easy for millions of Indian kids to discover and consume our great content made with love by making our catalogue directly available on the country's favourite music app Gaana," Green Gold founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka..