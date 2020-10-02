Left Menu
Jamie Foxx in talks to reprise the role of Electro in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man 3'

American actor Jamie Foxx, who played the classic villain Electro in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', has entered the discussions to reprise the role for the upcoming 'Spiderman 3' starring Tom Holland.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:22 IST
Jamie Foxx (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jamie Foxx, who played the classic villain Electro in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', has entered the discussions to reprise the role for the upcoming 'Spiderman 3' starring Tom Holland. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind 'Homecoming' and last year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is in the director's chair for the third instalment, which Sony has slated for Dec. 17, 2021.

Most of the supporting cast from the previous movies including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are expected to be in the upcoming movie as well. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are the producers. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Story details are being kept under the mask, but having Foxx return is a stunner as it shows a further melding of the previous 'Spider-Man' movies into the current Holland series, which is the first one that has Marvel running point on production.

Foxx played Electro in 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' which starred Garfield as Spider-Man. The film failed to impress critics and underperformed at the box office with $708.9 million globally. Those muted box-office returns along with the 2014 Sony hack, paved the way for Sony to do the unthinkable and strike a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character, leading to Holland starring as the web-slinger in the Avengers movies and Marvel talent such as Robert Downey Jr. appearing in Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' films. Despite Foxx's performance of 'Amazing Spider-Man 2,' he remains one of the most in-demand players in Hollywood. (ANI)

