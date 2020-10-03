Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Bengali films to release during Durga Puja festivities

With the Centre permitting cinema halls and plexes to reopen from October 15, one week before the Durga Puja, at least five Bengali films are slated to hit the screens during the festivities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 15:10 IST
Five Bengali films to release during Durga Puja festivities
Image Credit: ANI

With the Centre permitting cinema halls and plexes to reopen from October 15, one week before the Durga Puja, at least five Bengali films are slated to hit the screens during the festivities. New releases of Bengali films during Bengal's biggest festival have been a tradition for years as Bengalis divide time between visiting pandals, worshipping the goddess, eating out, meeting people and attending film shows.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced that single screens and plexes can open in October and Centre notifying October 15 as the day of reopening, the decks have been cleared for new releases during this puja but more time is needed for big-budget ones for which more promotion is needed, a spokesman of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) said. SVF is releasing Dracula Sir, a common man's story depicting the fight and agony of a teacher, starring Anirban Bhattacharya and actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, a spokesperson said.

The big production house, which has plans to release big ticket Sirijit Mukherjea directorial Kakababur Pratyabartan starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and shot in abroad, will wait for some time before timing the release on the fictional world adventurer of writer Sunil Gangopadhyay. Surinder Films, another production house, will be releasing Rakto Rohosyo starring popular Bengali heroine Koel Mallick and Love Story.

Head of the productions Nishpal Singh Rane said: "We hope the two films in different genres will be liked by audiences who have been deprived of watching films on big screen for long and would like to have fresh new contents in puja." While Rakto Rohosyo by young director Soukarjyo Ghosal is a crime thriller, Love Story is a mainstream commercial flick. Anjan Dutta's Saheber Cutlet about the journey of a chef starring Arjun Chakraborty and thriller SOS Kolkata starring actor-turned MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty will also hit the screens.

Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy's Windows Production is re-releasing, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti this puja which had a very good box office during its short stint in theatres before lockdown. The film has an unconventional storyline about a priest's daughter and her fight to perform rituals busting stereotypes in patriarchy.

Asked if the halls are ready for opening on October 15, Navin Chokhani, the owner of popular Navina cinema, said "we are making arrangements but yet to get SOP about the gap between two seats and rows from the Centre. That is important to make seating arrangements and start online ticket sales." He hoped the SOP will be available before the deadline and films can be screened in the festive season. Cinema halls and plexes in Bengal are closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for season four

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai series for a fourth season. The pickup for the series comes ahead of the January 8 premiere of third season, reported Deadline. The series is based on Robert Mark Kamens The Karate Kid film f...

Malaysia reports 317 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, with 317 new infections.Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising th...

Over 2,500 student groups, RWAs make eco-bricks under 'Why Waste' campaign

Over 2,500 student groups and resident welfare associations across the city have been making eco-bricks out of discarded plastic waste under a new campaign. An eco-brick is a plastic bottle packed tight with used plastic to make a reusable ...

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with an internationally banned nerve agent. Navalny emerged in recent weeks from a coma a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020