700 people visit Alipore Zoo: Director

The Alipore Zoological Garden has reopened after remaining closed for seven months and over 700 people have already visited it, a top zoo official said on Saturday. Zoo Director Ashish Samanta said 700 people visited the zoo on Friday, the day it reopened.

Samanta said the number of visitors was encouraging in view of the COVID-19 situation and since tickets were sold only through online from the official website of the zoo, the oldest in the country. All the animal enclosure, housing the Royal Bengal Tiger, elephant, hippo, zebra, chimpanzee and others were kept open but there was no crowding as the employees asked people to keep safe distance among themselves and barred anyone from touching hand rails.

While chimpanzee Babu was happy to see the crowds and regaled with his antics, many thronged to see the reptile house where the anacondas and other snakes were kept in specially created atmosphere. Samanta said visitors were also coming on Saturday but could not give any figure.

"We hope as the news spread more people will come. We are maintaining all standard COVID-19 protocols for visitors and staff and not allowing anybody in without masks," he said. All visitors are also being subjected to 'footbath' where their feet are sprayed with disinfectants at the entrance.

Before its closure, the daily average footfall at Alipore Zoo ranged between 4,000-6,000 on a single day. He said the virtual tour of the zoo, where the netizens could have a 360 degree view of the exhibits by clicking on a dedicated web link of the zoo, will continue.

