Erdogan says Turkey stands by 'oppressed' in the Caucasus

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey supports the "oppressed" in the Caucasus, where Ankara has backed Azerbaijan in its week of fierce fighting against ethnic Armenian forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

"We strive day and night for our country to take its deserved place in the global world order. We stand by the oppressed everywhere from Syria to Libya, from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Caucasus," he said.