Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of 'Bell Bottom'

Piquing fans' excitement for his upcoming spy-thriller, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday dropped an intriguing teaser of 'Bell Bottom'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:16 IST
A still from the teaser featuring Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Piquing fans' excitement for his upcoming spy-thriller, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday dropped an intriguing teaser of 'Bell Bottom'. "Go BellBottom! Here's a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellBottomTeaser," wrote Akshay as he posted a glimpse from the movie on Twitter.

The thrilling teaser starts from a low shot that focuses Akshay's bellbottoms, the frame then captures a front shot of the actor as he looks suave all suited up. The teaser features the actor as he walks across a runway, where a private jet waits for the star. The teaser chronicles other glimpses from the film, that showcase Akshay making his starry entries. It also shows different shots of the actor as he makes entries in different styles. One of them is -- Akshay hanging on a truck while another features the actor taking his signature walk on a runway. The retro-themed espionage thriller evokes both nostalgia and excitement. Shot in the highlands of Scotland, the crisp teaser offers glimpses of an enormous geographical scale and lavish production value.

Released barely hours after the film team landed back in the country after a packed 60-day start-to-finish schedule, the sneak peek into the retro spy thriller delivers on its promise and has hit the right notes. Pooja Entertainment's 'BellBottom' has Akshay Kumar in the lead with the usual panache playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film's retro theme brings back the eighties rather convincingly.

Also, 'Bell Bottom,' has become the first film in the world to start and finish its shooting during the pandemic. The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Akshay released the first poster of the film in November, last year. (ANI)

