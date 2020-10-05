Left Menu
Sriram Raghavan one of the finest filmmakers: Ayushmann Khurrana as 'Andhadhun' clocks in 2 years

As his psychological thriller 'Andhadhun' completed two years of release on Monday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana termed the director of the film Sriram Raghavan as one of the "finest" filmmakers of the industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:50 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As his psychological thriller 'Andhadhun' completed two years of release on Monday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana termed the director of the film Sriram Raghavan as one of the "finest" filmmakers of the industry. "Sriram Raghavan is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers, he is simply a master of the genre. It has been a huge privilege for me to creatively collaborate with Sriram Sir and learn from him," said Khurrana.

The 36-year-old actor who has been voted as one of the most influential people by TIME magazine said he has been lucky enough to collaborate with the best directors of Bollywood. "I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers of our time and I'm honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film," he said.

"Yes, I'm known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry," he added. The 'Article 15' actor considers Andhadhun to be a film that pushed him as an artiste.

"I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as an artiste and Andhadhun gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before," Khurrana said. "I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me and I can't wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon!" he added.

Khurrana was also awarded the prestigious National Award for his brilliant performance in 'Andhadhun.' (ANI)

