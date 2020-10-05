Fast & Furious 9 again gets new release date in 2021, what more we know

Fast & Furious 9 is always a highly anticipated movie, mainly for the speed lovers across the world. The release date of Fast & Furious 9 was rescheduled for multiple times in the past.

Fans were highly excited as Fast & Furious 9 was earlier scheduled to be out in May this year. But the release date was pushed back to April 2, 2021 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Fast & Furious enthusiasts have a disappointing update again this year. They will have to wait a little longer to take a lap in theatres. On Friday, Universal Pictures announced that it has again pushed back the premiere of Fast & Furious 9. The new release date is May 28, 2021.

Fast & Furious 9 received the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. However, the movie creators are compelled to postpone the production for the ninth installment of the franchise due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the film and television projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, Fast & Furious 9's postponement was inevitable and we believe the movie's current release date can be pushed back again in future as the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Chris Ludacris Bridges (as Tej Parker),John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (as Cipher) and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

Fast & Furious 9 with see other actors like Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprising their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The new release date for Fast & Furious 9 is May 28, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

