Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharamshala International Film Festival goes online, announces first 10 films

The festival, slated to take place from October 29 to November 4, will screen documentaries such as “76 Days”, “Pearl of the Desert”, “A Rifle and a Bag”, “The Kingmaker”, “Softie”, “Welcome to Chechnya” and feature narratives “Corpus Christie”, “Identifying Features”, “Air Conditioner” and “Shell and Joint”. “76 Days”, an American production, chronicles the desperate and harrowing struggle of health workers to save lives in Wuhan, China, in the middle of an emerging COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:08 IST
Dharamshala International Film Festival goes online, announces first 10 films

The ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which is going online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced its initial lineup of six feature documentaries and four narrative features on Monday. The festival, slated to take place from October 29 to November 4, will screen documentaries such as “76 Days”, “Pearl of the Desert”, “A Rifle and a Bag”, “The Kingmaker”, “Softie”, “Welcome to Chechnya” and feature narratives “Corpus Christie”, “Identifying Features”, “Air Conditioner” and “Shell and Joint”.

“76 Days”, an American production, chronicles the desperate and harrowing struggle of health workers to save lives in Wuhan, China, in the middle of an emerging COVID-19 outbreak. It is directed by Hao Wu and Weixi Chen. While “Pearl of the Desert”, helmed by Indian filmmaker Pushpendra Singh, provides an insight into the traditions, customs and etiquette of the Muslim Manganiyars in Rajasthan through the eyes of its 12-year-old subject Moti.

“A Rifle and a Bag” is the story of a couple who met and fell in love while fighting alongside the Naxalites. After a decade of armed conflict, the couple surrendered to the police and now live with former comrades in a settlement they built together in Maharashtra. The film is a joint production of India, Romania, Italy and Qatar. It is directed by Arya Rothe, Cristina Haneș and Isabella Rinaldi. A US-UK production, “The Kingmaker” revolves around Imelda Marcos, wife of the late Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. Directed by Lauren Greenfield, the doc chronicles Imelda’s subsequent 21st century push to win her son Bongbong the vice-presidency. “Softie” from Kenya is another political documentary that centres on political activist, the idealistic Boniface “Softie” Mwangi, who has been fighting injustice in his native Kenya. It is directed by Sam Soko.

The David France-directed “Welcome to Chechnya” from the US focuses on Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has waged a campaign to “cleanse the blood” of LGBTQ+ citizens since 2016. In features segment, “Corpus Christie” probes issues of conscience and morality through the character of a 20-year-old who experiences a spiritual awakening whilst held at a Polish youth detention centre and begins a career as a priest upon his release. This feature directed by Jan Komasa is based on a real-life incident. “Identifying Features” is about two mothers worried about their teenage sons, who have been missing for two months since leaving home in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

The feature film is a co-production between Mexico and Spain, and is directed by Fernanda Valadez. In “Air Conditioner”, all the air conditioners of Angola’s bustling capital Luanda mysteriously begin to come loose from their fittings and plummet to the ground, resulting in injuries and fatalities in this magical realist tale. Fradique has helmed the film.

“Shell and Joint”, a drama directed by Isamu Hirabayashi, follows childhood friends Nitobe and Sakamoto who now work on the front desk of a capsule hotel in Tokyo. The festival will also hold a discussion about screenwriting in the Indian independent film space with Varun Grover and Juhi Chaturvedi, moderated by film writer and critic Namrata Joshi. Producer-director Shrihari Sathe will hold a discussion with South Asian filmmakers -- Mostafa Sarwar Farooki (Bangladesh), Deepak Rauniyar (Nepal), Geethu Mohandas (India), Afia Nathaniel (Pakistan) and Tashi Gyeltshen (Bhutan) about their personal journeys and the common challenges that filmmakers from the subcontinent face in getting their films made, and what it takes to find audiences worldwide even after making successful first films. The DIFF is presented by Dharamshala-based filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam to promote contemporary cinema, art and independent media practices in the Himalayan region.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at counte...

India Inc's foreign borrowings drop 47 pc to USD 1.75 bn in Aug'20

India Incs foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to USD 1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday. The domestic companies had borrowed a total of USD 3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 201...

Punjab police arrest 2 members of Pak-backed drug & arms smuggling cartel

The Punjab police has arrested two members of a Pakistan-backed international drug-cum-arms smuggling cartel involving a former BSF constable. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Monday said the police have arrested two men, Simranjeet Singh alias S...

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, their decisions on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court Monday said the Centres response did not contain necessary details and asked it and the RBI to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendations on debt restructuring in view of COVID-19 related stress on various se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020