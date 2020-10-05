Left Menu
Henry Cavill unveils first look images of his character from 'The Witcher' Season 2

Actor Henry Cavill on Monday unveiled his first look from season 2 of 'The Witcher' where he will be seen essaying the role of monster slayer Geralt of Rivia.

New look of Henry Cavill from 'Witcher' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Henry Cavill on Monday unveiled his first look from season 2 of 'The Witcher' where he will be seen essaying the role of monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the first look pictures of himself in a brand new armor.

He quoted the author of the original 'Witcher' novels, Andrezj Sapkowski in the caption of the post. "'It may turn out,' said the white-haired man a moment later, 'That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they'll look back and see the Wolf,'" Cavill wrote.

The new-look pictures show the updated armour of Geralt in season 2, along with his white wolf medallion and silver sword from the first season. (ANI)

