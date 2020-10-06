Left Menu
YouTube Music adds Global Charts section within Explore tab

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-10-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 09:33 IST
YouTube Music adds Global Charts section within Explore tab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Back in April 2020, YouTube Music introduced the Explore tab to facilitate music discovery on its platform and now it is adding Global Charts feature within the tab. With Global Charts, people can browse top songs, music videos, artists, and trending content from around the world.

The YouTube Charts break down the most viewed music on the streaming platform by song, video, and artist score and don't count paid advertising views. The charts are updated weekly and it includes the following for individual countries:

  • Top songs- The most played songs on YouTube
  • Top music videos- The most viewed music videos
  • Top artists- The biggest artists on YouTube
  • Genres- The top videos across the major genres on YouTube
  • Trending- What's new and hot in music right now (updated multiple times a day)

"Starting today, we're excited to announce that we are expanding the Explore tab to include our global YouTube Charts. For the very first time, YouTube Music users will be able to directly engage with the most popular music from 57 countries around the world," YouTube wrote in a blog post.

The YouTube Charts feature is available in 57 countries around the world including the US, UK, Germany, France, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, Denmark and India. Users can filter through 57 countries to check top songs or to see what's trending in an individual country.

