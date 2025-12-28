Left Menu

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Droupadi Murmu took a historic submarine sortie aboard INS Vaghsheer on the Western seaboard. Accompanied by Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Murmu commended the crew for their dedication and highlighted the submarine's role in India's maritime defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:30 IST
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic event, President Droupadi Murmu participated in a submarine sortie aboard INS Vaghsheer on the Western seaboard, becoming the second President to do so since APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Murmu lauded the submarine's crew for their unwavering commitment to national security, describing the indigenous vessel as a testament to the Indian Navy's prowess.

INS Vaghsheer, part of the P75 Scorpene project, is renowned for its stealth and versatility, equipped with state-of-the-art torpedoes, missiles, and sonar systems designed for diverse maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

 India
2
Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

 India
3
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India
4
SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Telecom Giants

SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025