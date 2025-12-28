President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

In a historic event, President Droupadi Murmu participated in a submarine sortie aboard INS Vaghsheer on the Western seaboard, becoming the second President to do so since APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Murmu lauded the submarine's crew for their unwavering commitment to national security, describing the indigenous vessel as a testament to the Indian Navy's prowess.

INS Vaghsheer, part of the P75 Scorpene project, is renowned for its stealth and versatility, equipped with state-of-the-art torpedoes, missiles, and sonar systems designed for diverse maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)