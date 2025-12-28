Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initiative in Poonch

In an effort to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, senior police officials have underscored the importance of human intelligence collection to fight cross-border narcotics smuggling and terror networks. Deputy Inspector General, Rajouri–Poonch Range, Tajinder Singh, highlighted this strategy during a recent intelligence and security review meeting.

Singh called on officers to enhance their operations by using innovative intelligence-gathering techniques. During the meeting, he stressed the need to rejuvenate the intelligence grid and strengthen grassroots-level intelligence to ensure timely inputs and proactive policing. Efforts to improve operations against narco-smuggling and terror networks were also discussed.

Additionally, Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain, visited villages near the Line of Control to improve police-public relations and address issues faced by border residents. The officers listened to local grievances, promising timely resolutions and urging public cooperation for maintaining peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)