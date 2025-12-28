Left Menu

Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initiative in Poonch

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the focus is on reinforcing human intelligence networks to tackle cross-border narcotics and terror threats. Deputy Inspector General Tajinder Singh emphasized innovative intelligence techniques at a security meeting. Officers discussed enhancing grassroots intelligence and policing efforts, and visited border villages to address local issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:41 IST
Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initiative in Poonch
In an effort to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, senior police officials have underscored the importance of human intelligence collection to fight cross-border narcotics smuggling and terror networks. Deputy Inspector General, Rajouri–Poonch Range, Tajinder Singh, highlighted this strategy during a recent intelligence and security review meeting.

Singh called on officers to enhance their operations by using innovative intelligence-gathering techniques. During the meeting, he stressed the need to rejuvenate the intelligence grid and strengthen grassroots-level intelligence to ensure timely inputs and proactive policing. Efforts to improve operations against narco-smuggling and terror networks were also discussed.

Additionally, Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain, visited villages near the Line of Control to improve police-public relations and address issues faced by border residents. The officers listened to local grievances, promising timely resolutions and urging public cooperation for maintaining peace and security in the region.

