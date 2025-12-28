Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Drive: Ukraine's Quest for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes the role of international partners in securing peace with Russia. Highlighting active diplomatic efforts, he urges increased pressure on Moscow to make them feel the consequences of their aggression. His comments precede talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

Updated: 28-12-2025 17:38 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underlined Kyiv's determination to end its ongoing war with Russia, highlighting that the ultimate achievement of peace relies heavily on its international partners.

In a statement made before upcoming talks in Florida with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy noted the diplomatic activities ramping up as the year-end approaches, expressing hope for substantial decisions from partner nations.

He called for increased pressure on Moscow, stressing the necessity for Russia to experience the consequences of its aggressive actions. The Ukrainian leader's comments reflect a strategic push for international cooperation in resolving the conflict.

