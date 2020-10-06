Left Menu
Makers drop gripping trailer of 'Mirzapur 2'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:06 IST
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the gripping trailer for the eagerly-awaited second season of Amazon Original Series 'Mirzapur'. "Today is 6/10 but we're going to make sure your October is 10/10!," tweeted Amazon Prime video as they released the trailer that chronicles the grim reality of the city of crimes Mirzapur.

The 10-part new season of the hinterland crime drama where power and revenge provide a way to keep order will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale. The new storyline dives deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness and traverses through myriad layers of vengeance, conspiracies, romance, drama, and the formidable women's power in the terrains of Mirzapur. The narrative of 'Mirzapur S2' will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer chronicles the world of Mirzapur that has become more about power, politics, and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won't hesitate to use. This season doesn't stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. The trailer also takes the viewers to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals.

The exciting trailer also features some interesting twists in the plot essayed by the new talent Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar among others. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, "At Amazon, we do everything keeping our customers in mind. Their incessant demand for Season 2 of Mirzapur is a testament to the fact that we have spearheaded our efforts in the right direction".

"The fandom that has built for the world of Mirzapur over the last two years has been phenomenal; viewers have expressed their love and appreciation for the show and are highly engaged and immersed in the lives of the characters. Its characters have become a part of popular culture. We have had a wonderful collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment over many years and we are thrilled to join forces again for yet another gripping season. We are delighted to bring the highly-anticipated new season of the captivating and gritty crime drama, Mirzapur," she added. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

