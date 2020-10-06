MP: Woman claims to have info in Sushant case, seeks security

Left Menu
Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters that the woman, a Mumbai resident currently staying with her relatives in Indore, recently met him. "She claimed that she knew Rajput for a long time, and has some vital information about the actor's death," he said without revealing the woman's identity.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:02 IST
A woman claiming to have vital information in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has demanded security from police here in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters that the woman, a Mumbai resident currently staying with her relatives in Indore, recently met him.

"She claimed that she knew Rajput for a long time, and has some vital information about the actor's death," he said without revealing the woman's identity. "She said she will reveal it in a factual manner at an appropriate forum on demand. She has expressed the need for security and we have assured her to provide the same as and when required in a swift manner," the official said.

The woman, who took part in some news debates on the issue of Rajput's death, also complained that her Facebook account was hacked and the cyber cell of police is conducting a probe into it, another police official said. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.

