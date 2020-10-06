Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Tenet' tops $300 million globally, but domestic box office is in crisis mode

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" willed itself past the $300 million mark globally this weekend even as the overall domestic box office appeared to be on the verge of collapse. Disney's "Hocus Pocus," a Bette Middler comedy that flopped when it was initially released in 1993, but became a cult hit on cable and streaming, almost matched "Tenet's" grosses in North America and beat those of "The New Mutants." Re-released just in time for Halloween," "Hocus Pocus" picked up $1.9 million from 2,570 theaters. "Tenet" earned $2.7 million from 2,722 venues, pushing its domestic haul to a paltry $45.1 million. "The New Mutants" eked out $1 million from 2,154 locations, bringing its domestic total to $20.9 million. South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label

South Korean retail investors ponied up over $50 billion as they sought to lay their hands on shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of K-pop sensation BTS - more than 600 times the value of shares on offer. The combined 58.4 trillion won ($50.3 billion) in orders fell just shy of a record 58.55 trillion won in bids for the retail portion of Kakao Games' listing in September. Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row

Netflix has released three episodes of its four-part series about four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction, a lawyer for the world's largest streaming service said on Monday. The "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi had been set for release last month. Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owner, which began reopening in July after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions started to ease, employs 37,482 people across 787 venues in the U.S., Britain and central Europe, with 546 sites in America. Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case

British rock band Led Zeppelin on Monday effectively won a long-running legal battle over claims it stole the opening guitar riff from its signature 1971 song "Stairway to Heaven." The band, one of the best-selling rock acts of all time, was handed victory after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case, meaning that a March 2020 decision by a U.S. appeals court in Led Zeppelin's favor will stand. AMC Entertainment to keep most theaters open

AMC Entertainment, the largest theater chain in the world, said on Tuesday most of its theaters in the United States and Europe would remain open, with several releases lined up for October and November. The move comes a day after rival Cineworld , the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said it would close all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios delayed major releases such as the latest James Bond film. Warner Bros delays 'Dune', 'The Batman' movies

Warner Bros said late Monday it is delaying the release of "Dune" and "The Batman" movies, another setback for the entertainment industry hit by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing measures that have closed theaters worldwide. "Dune" , a sci-fi movie directed by Canadian director Dennis Villeneuve, is now scheduled to open in October 2021, instead of December. The release of "The Batman" , starring Robert Pattinson, has been moved to the spring of 2022 from October next year. Alec Baldwin defends Trump satire on 'SNL' while president hospitalized

Alec Baldwin defended his impersonation of Donald Trump on television's "Saturday Night Live" sketch show while the U.S. President was hospitalized with COVID-19, saying he wouldn't have done so had Trump been "truly, gravely ill." Baldwin said the producers and the NBC network "don't want to sink the ship. So if there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill ... really in trouble, then I would bet you everything I have that we wouldn't even get near that in terms of the content of the show," Baldwin said in an Instagram video on Sunday night in response to criticism on social media. Feeling lonely? Britain's Captain Tom launches podcast to tackle isolation

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero, Captain Tom Moore, becomes one of the country's oldest podcasters with the launch on Monday of a series to tackle isolation among older people, a corporate sponsor said on Monday. The podcast, called The Originals, is part of a campaign by charity Age UK and Cadbury's that aims to inspire people to have a meaningful conversation with an older person, a Cadbury's statement said, noting that social isolation, especially among the elderly, has worsened during the COVID-19 crisis. Absent with leave: calls grow for BTS members to postpone or skip military service

Calls are mounting within South Korea for members of megaband BTS to be granted alternatives or delays to mandatory military service, with some lawmakers and fans arguing they are doing plenty for their country without wearing a soldier's uniform. By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for roughly two years as part of the country's defences against North Korea.