Netflix sets premiere date for 'Selena: The Series'

The project is a coming-of-age story following Selena Quintanilla (played by Christian Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music. The announcement was made on Wednesday via Netflix's Twitter page Con Todo.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:40 IST
"Selena: The Series", a biographical drama about Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla, will start streaming on Netflix from December 4, the streamer has announced. The project is a coming-of-age story following Selena Quintanilla (played by Christian Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via Netflix's Twitter page Con Todo. A teaser trailer and poster art were also released in a tweet with the message "Every legend begins with a dream".

Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, and Carlos Alfredo Jr are set as series regulars, with Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez Jr in recurring roles. Hiromi Kamata is directing the first part, which consists of six one-hour episodes. Moises Zamora is the writer and executive producer on the series.

Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, actor and sister of Selena Quintanilla, and Simran A Singh are also attached to executive produce. Campanario Entertainment is the production banner behind the series. Also part of the cast are Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, and Madison Taylor Baez.

A 1997 biopic on Selena Quintanilla explored the life story of the singer, which starred Jennifer Lopez in the title role. One of the most celebrated Mexican-American performers in the late 20th century, Selena Quintanilla earned the title of Queen of Tejano music.

She died at the age of 23, when she was shot to death by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager of her Selena Etc boutiques on March 31, 1995..

