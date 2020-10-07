Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Hinata is ready to portray his skills, cast revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:26 IST
Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Hinata is ready to portray his skills, cast revealed
Hinata seems to be devastated and out of control in Haikyuu!! Season 4 after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyuu!!

When will Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 release? The anime aficionados are ardently waiting for the imminent season to be out. Read further to know what you can see next.

The imminent Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 will show Karasuno High trying to find a way to tackle the Miya twins. According to International Business Times, Atsumu Miya and Osamu Miya's successful recreation of Kageyama and Shoyo Hinata's signature freak quick attack sent shockwaves in Karasuno High in the previous episode. It remains to be seen what measures will Karasuno High take against such unexpected attacks.

The cast of Haikyuu!! includes Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo, Subaru Kimura as Satori Tendo, Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka, Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane.

Hinata seems to be devastated and out of control in Haikyuu!! Season 4 after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he is never setting the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knows that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

On the other hand, Hinata is standing on his toes to portray his skills in Haikyuu!! Season 4. Kageyama sets and Hinata utilizes his new jumping technique, surprising the players. However, Hinata could not focus and forgets to hit the ball.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 is slated to be out on Friday. The episodes are available on Crunchyroll.

Also Read: Is My Hero Academia Season 5 trailer out? What viewers can see next

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea to legalise abortions within 14 weeks without reasons

Seoul South Korea, October 7 ANISputnik South Korea has decided to amend the anti-abortion law with the right granted to a woman to terminate the pregnancy in the period within 14 weeks at her request without any reasons, the South Korean M...

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, deputy head of the countrys National Guard, as crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state.The selection of Sheikh Meshal, which must be ...

Japan's Mizuho to introduce shorter work week in response to coronavirus

The chief executive of Japans Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chief Executive ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020