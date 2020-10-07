Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Hinata is ready to portray his skills, cast revealed

When will Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 release? The anime aficionados are ardently waiting for the imminent season to be out. Read further to know what you can see next.

The imminent Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 will show Karasuno High trying to find a way to tackle the Miya twins. According to International Business Times, Atsumu Miya and Osamu Miya's successful recreation of Kageyama and Shoyo Hinata's signature freak quick attack sent shockwaves in Karasuno High in the previous episode. It remains to be seen what measures will Karasuno High take against such unexpected attacks.

The cast of Haikyuu!! includes Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo, Subaru Kimura as Satori Tendo, Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka, Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane.

Hinata seems to be devastated and out of control in Haikyuu!! Season 4 after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he is never setting the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knows that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

On the other hand, Hinata is standing on his toes to portray his skills in Haikyuu!! Season 4. Kageyama sets and Hinata utilizes his new jumping technique, surprising the players. However, Hinata could not focus and forgets to hit the ball.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 is slated to be out on Friday. The episodes are available on Crunchyroll.

