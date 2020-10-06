Is My Hero Academia Season 5 trailer out? What viewers can see next

My Hero Academia Season 5 should be on top of your list of famous anime series if you're an anime lover. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next half's release date is yet to be announced.

The discussion for My Hero Academia Season 5 started a few months back and fans are excited after knowing that the anime series will be back with the fifth season. However, the development was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Finally, My Hero Academia has shared a first look at its imminent Season 5. The fifth season of the series was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event. The imminent season has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last, nor what parts of the manga it will cover, but My Hero Academia's next season will begin with an adaptation of the Joint Training arc, Comicbook noted.

The anime enthusiasts need to wait for the release of My Hero Academia Season 5 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. However, it is likely to feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki.

The viewers can expect in My Hero Academia Season 5 a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

