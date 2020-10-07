Left Menu
07-10-2020
Disney+ sets 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' holiday special
Holiday special episode of Famous Disney+ series 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' is all set to return to the streaming platform from December 11. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-minute-long holiday special will feature performances of holiday classics, popular hits, and a medley of Hanukkah favorites from series regulars.

The show stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. The special will also see cast members sharing anecdotes from some of the childhood memories from their holidays.

"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones. The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers," The Hollywood Reporter quoted executive producer Tim Federle as saying.A holiday-themed soundtrack for the special will also be available on November 20. (ANI)

