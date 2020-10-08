Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj's success, what more we know

Updated: 08-10-2020 01:15 IST
Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know
Sacred Games Season 3’s production was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3? This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.

Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. But this cannot stop the showrunners from working on it. Saif Ali Khan was asked if there was any chance for the third season. During the interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he was not sure whether Sacred Games would have Season 3 or another season would be made.

Sacred Games Season 3's production was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry. Almost all the movies and television projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the release of third season.

"It is very hard to pick one from these two spectacular shows, it is similar to giving one child more important than other," Pankaj Tripathi said. He played the role of Guruji in Sacred Games.

Sacred Games Season 3 has all the possibilities to be out in future. Sartaj Singh is the victim who gets trapped although he is able to learn how to solve the whole puzzle and save the city. Sartaj and Ganesh Gaitonde's telephonic conversation garnered most of the attention from its audience.

The viewers believe Sacred Games Season 3 will be consisting of eight episodes similar to Season 1 and 2. The third season is likely to start with a new plot with similar cast and end in a beautiful manner. It will bring a new story from scratch.

The viewers saw Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) getting three chances for rescuing his city by breaking the code in the second season. He was not able to complete the task in the previous season in the first two attempts. Now fans are expecting that he will be able to accomplish his task in Sacred Games Season 3 and beautifully use the last chance.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

