The Pravin Agarwal Foundation (TPAF) organized Asia's biggest Webinar on Paediatric Liver Transplant Conclave

- To discuss and strategize ways to make liver transplants in children affordable and accessible amidst the recent COVID-19 MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pravin Agarwal Foundation organized Asia's biggest paediatric liver transplant conclave - Affordable Liver Transplants Conclave (ALTC) 2020, on Tuesday, 6th October as a webinar, which was streamed live on YouTube. Every year, TPAF organizes an annual roundtable titled 'Affordable Liver Transplants Conclave' to initiate dialogue between various members of the liver transplant ecosystem. The theme for this year was Paediatric Liver Transplants and COVID-19. YouTube link for the webinar : https://youtu.be/ceLlYAbdbnA Celebrated Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood applauded globally for his humanitarian actions and awarded the prestigious 'SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award' by the United Nations Development programme for his humanitarian works during COVID-19 was the Guest of Honour at the conclave. He appreciated and congratulated the entire TPAF team for its contributions and dedication towards improving the liver care ecosystem for children.

The conclave featured doctors, knowledge experts and speakers from multiple countries who came together to share their perspective on paediatric liver transplants. It is the first time that a webinar at such a large scale was organized within the fraternity. Since its inception in 2016, TPAF has strived to make paediatric liver transplants cost-effective and has partnered with various super-speciality hospitals in cities across India to facilitate surgeries at a low fixed cost. TPAF has also collaborated with other organizations to facilitate crowdfunding cumulatively. To date, the foundation has helped nearly 200 children get liver transplants done.

"This platform has emerged as a learning and knowledge sharing platform for all of us. I am so glad and humbled to see panelists and participants join us from across the globe to support this noble cause. It is the first time that we have organised a webinar and connected virtually to make this conclave a success," commented Mr. Pravin Agarwal, Founder - The Pravin Agarwal Foundation, Chairman - Sterlite Power Transmission Limited and Vice Chairman - Sterlite Technologies Limited. The conclave initiated four panel discussions among the top experts to discuss precautions to be taken and ways to improve outcomes of paediatric liver transplants during COVID-19 and included two international speakers who shared their perspective on future directions and the use of telemedicine and tele-education for liver transplants.

The live webinar saw over 500 registrations from different parts of the world and the YouTube video of the event had over 1000 views. Eminent people from other communities and humanitarian groups attended the webinar on zoom and YouTube making it a grand success. About TPAF The Pravin Agarwal Foundation is a philanthropic organization that is dedicated to making liver transplant in India affordable, accessible and available for every child in need. It is the brainchild of noted corporate philanthropist Mr. Pravin Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Sterlite Power and Vice-Chairman of Sterlite Technologies. TPAF strives to enable families of children in need of liver transplant to get access to financial aid for a liver transplant by running campaigns on crowdfunding platforms, creating awareness on government schemes and engaging with liver transplant centre administrators, liver surgeons, and hepatologists.

