Katrina Kaif resumes working after coronavirus induced hiatus

As shootings for entertainment programs are back on the track after the coronavirus induced hiatus, actor Katrina Kaif on Friday resumed work.

Updated: 08-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:23 IST
Katrina Kaif resumes working after coronavirus induced hiatus
Actor Katrina Kaif (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As shootings for entertainment programs are back on the track after the coronavirus induced hiatus, actor Katrina Kaif on Friday resumed work. The 'Bang Bang' actor took to Instagram to share a polaroid picture of herself from the sets.

The picture sees her seated in a black coloured T-shirt along with a yellow coloured shorts. Two PPE-clad people from her team are also seen standing behind her in the picture.

Without revealing much about her project, Kaif chose to only put a smiley and an alien emoji in the caption. The 37-year-old actor will be seen in 'Phone Booth,' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.(ANI)

