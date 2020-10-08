Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's aging king to undergo heart valve operation

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo Thursday to undergo an operation to replace a heart valve, the palace said. This type of operation is performed several hundred times a year at Rikshospitalet,” the monarch's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, said in a palace statement. The king was hospitalised last month with breathing difficulties.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:18 IST
Norway's aging king to undergo heart valve operation

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo Thursday to undergo an operation to replace a heart valve, the palace said. “This intervention is necessary to improve the king's breathing. This type of operation is performed several hundred times a year at Rikshospitalet,” the monarch's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, said in a palace statement.

The king was hospitalised last month with breathing difficulties. Doctors ruled out COVID-19. The royal household in Oslo said the monarch is on sick leave until further notice and that his son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties.

The palace said the operation will not be open heart surgery. The king will be awake, and the operation will be performed via the groin with local anesthesia. It is scheduled for Friday at the hospital's Cardiovascular and Lung Clinic. In 2005, the king's aortic valve was replaced by an artificial heart valve. Such valves have a lifespan of between 10 and 15 years, the royal household said, adding it was “not uncommon” for such interventions to have to be repeated.

Harald ascended the throne upon the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17, 1991. The country's first native-born king since the 14th century, he married a commoner as a prince and won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the mourning in 2011 for the victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...

SC rejects plea of former IAF officer seeking bail in spying case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused bail to a former IAF official who is facing trial for allegedly sharing secret information with those suspected to be backed by Pakistans ISI, saying he is a danger to the entire nation. A bench headed by ...

Is it media's job to advise on probe, asks Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court asked on Thursday if it was the medias job to proffer advise to an investigating agency about how it should conduct a probe. The remark was made by a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni durin...

Morgan Stanley buying Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7B

Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about USD 7 billion. Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over USD 500 billion in assets under management.Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020