People News Roundup: Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic; Paris Hilton reveals details of troubled past in documentary and more

Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection There was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. 'Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become extinct Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 02:26 IST
People News Roundup: Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic; Paris Hilton reveals details of troubled past in documentary and more
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection

There was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican artist with a continents-spanning perspective, promoted his new collage watercolors with a dramatic, screen-friendly teaser. Orozco created the several dozen works while in quarantine in Japan earlier this year, but he oversaw their installation at a top-tier Manhattan gallery the way millions now work: virtually.

Paris Hilton reveals details of troubled past in documentary

Paris Hilton has gone from reality star to businesswoman and now activist. The television personality alleges in her new documentary, "This is Paris," that she was mentally and physically abused at a boarding school as a teenager and is now working to have the school closed.

Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80, U.S. media report

American singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity website TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station. Nash died on Tuesday of natural causes, his son, John Nash III, told TMZ.

'Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become extinct

Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Jenkins is among dozens of top Hollywood directors appealing to the U.S. government to provide a financial lifeline to cinemas. Without it, she warned, the century-old tradition of going to the movies could disappear from American culture.

Britain's Prince William recruits celebrities to launch global environment prize

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million-pound environmental prize on Thursday, teaming up with celebrities including footballer Dani Alves and Alibaba founder Jack Ma to launch a prize aimed at tackling the world's climate problems. With the high-profile project, William, the Queen's grandson who is second-in-line to the throne, opened up a new chapter in the royal family's decades-long environmental campaigning.

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after the 2009 wave of unrest, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. Fans gathered outside the hospital in the capital Tehran where Shajarian died following a long battle with cancer.

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, guitar virtuoso ruled '70s, '80s rock

Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player whose hard-rocking band emerged from the Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles in the early 1970s to stand at the top of rock 'n' roll for a decade, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halen's death was announced by his 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, a bass player who joined the band, best known for songs like "Jump" and "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love," in later years.

