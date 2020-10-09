Dwayne Johnson crosses Instagram milestone after backing Biden-Harris

Left Menu
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson achieved a remarkable milestone on Thursday (local time), one he said, that makes him the first man in America to cross 200 million followers on Instagram.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson achieved a remarkable milestone on Thursday (local time), one he said, that makes him the first man in America to cross 200 million followers on Instagram. According to Fox News, the former WWE star Johnson reached the milestone just days after he backed former Vice President Joe Biden and senator Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram to share a video, sharing the news to his followers while sporting a crisp white shirt and black bow tie as he cracked open a bottle of tequila. "The life lesson I want to share with you guys is to always speak your truth," Johnson said in the post.

"Always speak your truth and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy, even when speaking your truth means you're going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable," he continued. Further, thanking his followers he said, "And I want to tell you guys: thank you, thank you, thank you for, I mean, deep here in my bones, thank you guys for giving me the space to speak my truth"

In the caption he penned down that as "the result of speaking" his "truth," he learned that he currently has more than 200 million followers on Instagram and more than 300 million followers across all platforms. "Officially becoming/The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed an American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let's keep rockin' " he concluded. (ANI)

