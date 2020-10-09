Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britain's Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The royal has no symptoms but is following government guidelines, a palace spokesman said. She has not been in contact with any other member of the wider royal family since, he added.

Also Read: Britain's Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Buckingham Palace says