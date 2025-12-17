Dollar Wavers as Central Bank Decisions Loom

The U.S. dollar softened in global markets on Tuesday, influenced by unexpected job growth figures. November saw the U.S. economy adding 64,000 jobs, surpassing previous estimates. This data release follows a significant job loss in October, and its timing, delayed by a 43-day federal shutdown, adds complexity to analysis.

John Velis, a macro strategist at BNY, highlighted the nuanced nature of the data, pointing out an increase in unemployment from 4.4% to 4.6%. He noted that sectors like healthcare showed growth while cyclical sectors lagged. The Federal Reserve may now reconsider its monetary strategy, with a 75.6% probability of holding rates at the next meeting.

Globally, central bank decisions are in the spotlight. The European Central Bank is likely to maintain rates, while the Bank of England might vote on a rate cut. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan continues a cautious approach amid growing fiscal concerns. These discussions are shaping the currency landscape, with significant fluctuations expected.

