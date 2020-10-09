Bollywood reacts positively to trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Hours after actor Akshay Kumar dropped the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb,' several Bollywood celebrities reacted positively to the trailer. Several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar and others took to Twitter to heap praises on the trailer.

Terming the trailer as a "kickass" one, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and congratulated the team for the trailer. "What a kickass trailer @akshaykumar!!!!! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer that's going to storm the streaming this Diwali! @Shabinaa_Ent@TusshKapoor @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Superb," he tweeted.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also appreciated the trailer and said, "Looks like an absolute laugh riot." "That reaction to mom saying she drinks 'Bachpan se..' All the best @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence and team #LaxmmiBomb," his tweet further said.

Filmmakers Abbas Mustan also heaped praises on the trailer and said that it looks amazing or "dhamal" to them. "Dear Akshay @akshaykumar #LaxmiBombTrailer Dhamal hai @advani_kiara @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix n entire cast n crew," tweeted Abbas Mustan.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to the microblogging site and said, "You The BOMB Sundi - @akshaykumar my Diwali is booked with popcorn .... #LaxmiBombTrailer congratulations team Super kool @TusshKapoor, producerji @Shabinaa_Ent , beautiful @advani_kiara @foxstarhindi." Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' co-star Bhumi Pednekar lauded the superstar for always "suprising" his fans with new types of films.

"Full powerrrrrrrr @akshaykumar sir this looks like a mad mad fun horror. You keep surprising us. Very excited @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent@foxstarhindi," tweeted Pednekar. "Bang on entertaining trailer a must watch this Diwali, love and luck @akshaykumar paaji and @advani_kiara and team," tweeted actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Akshay Kumar had earlier in the day dropped a very gripping trailer of the horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb,' which features him, and Kiara Advani in the lead role. (ANI)