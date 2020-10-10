Master P to be honoured at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

American rapper Percy 'Master P' Miller will be honoured at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. According to Page Six, the CEO of No Limit Records will receive the 'I Am Hip Hop' award at the ceremony on October 27.

The New Orleans native launched a record store and then his label in 1991 with USD 10,000 inherited from his grandfather. As reported by Page Six, this year, the show will promote #ReclaimYourVote, encouraging voter registration and greater access to polls. (ANI)