Kevin Bcon to helm 'A Problem of Providence'
Actor Kevin Bacon is set to direct dark comedy "A Problem Of Providence". "A Problem Of Providence" will be produced and financed by AGC Studios. Bacon, 62, most recently directed episodes of "The Closer" and "City On A Hill".PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-10-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:38 IST
Actor Kevin Bacon is set to direct dark comedy "A Problem Of Providence" . The actor, known for films such as "Footloose" , "Mystic River" and "Tremors", will helm the project from a script by Mike Vukadinovich, reported Deadline.
Touted as a "darkly comedic exploration of greed and violence", the film follows an eclectic group of residents in a small Alaskan town as they attempt to cover up a murder for hire. "A Problem Of Providence" will be produced and financed by AGC Studios. Bacon, 62, most recently directed episodes of "The Closer" and "City On A Hill" . He made his feature directorial debut with 2005 movie "Loverboy".
ALSO READ
World Athletics extends deadline for Russia to fix 'seriously deficient' plan to fight doping in track and field
Delhi HC directs Delhi University to file affidavit on deadlines for issuing paper degrees
Corp Affairs Min extends deadline for various schemes amid COVID-19
Govt extends sugar export deadline by 3 months till December
I-T dept extends FY19 ITR filing deadline till Nov 30