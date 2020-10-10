World Mental Health Day: Dia Mirza shares how she copes with stress during pandemic

Actor Dia Mirza on Saturday marked World Mental Health Day by sharing a list of things that have helped her to cope with mental health issues during the pandemic The 'Sanju' actor began by stating how everyone should promise themselves to not feel shame in seeking help.

Mirza then went on to explain some of the things that have helped her to maintain her mental health during the pandemic. "1) Forming and keeping a routine (proper sleep, healthy and timely meals) 2) Daily Exercise and Meditation 3) Doing one thing every day that gives me joy 4) Forming a social bubble with responsible friends and family and meeting them (practicing all health protocols)," she wrote in the caption.

"5) Spending time in nature (walk bare feet in the garden, watch birds and butterflies, water plants) 6) Staying away from toxic news channels and hate mongering 7) Being a part of solutions to help people," she added. The 'Thappad' actor went on to explain how mental health is as important as physical health.

"Mental health is as important as physical health. So let's keep working together to build a healthy relationship with ourselves," the 38-year-old actor wrote in the caption. "And MOST importantly always reach out for professional help and communicate with those we trust about how we are feeling," she added.

World Mental Health Day is observed to spread awareness about global mental health and to advocate the social stigma associated with it. (ANI)