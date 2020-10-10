Left Menu
U'khand: Hemkund Sahib closed for devotees

The Sikh temple remains closed during winter when it is snowbound. Around 1,350 pilgrims were at the temple when its gates were closed at 1.30 after prayers, Chief Manager of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Seva Singh said.

Updated: 10-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:02 IST
The gates of Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh shrine in Garhwal Himalayas, were closed for devotees on Saturday. The Sikh temple remains closed during winter when it is snowbound.

Around 1,350 pilgrims were at the temple when its gates were closed at 1.30 after prayers, Chief Manager of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Seva Singh said.   The first ardas was offered at 9.30 am followed by Sukhmani recitation at 10 am. Shabad kirtan took place at 11 am and the antim ardas for this year at 12.30 pm, he said. Hemkund Sahib was opened late for devotees this year on September 4 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the pilgrimage went on only for 36 days during which 8,500 devotees visited the shrine, Singh said.

More than 2.39 lakh devotees had visited the shrine last year..

